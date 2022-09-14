Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of SY1 stock traded down €3.00 ($3.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €103.50 ($105.61). 498,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.32. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($74.98).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

