Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-$8.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $405.33.

Synopsys stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.45. 63,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.31. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

