Synthetix Market Cap Hits $636.32 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.67 or 0.00013442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $636.32 million and $57.85 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,893.48 or 0.99996789 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,867.62 or 0.99866824 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057186 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012629 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005519 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00066081 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
About Synthetix
SNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 296,283,751 coins and its circulating supply is 237,943,420 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars.
