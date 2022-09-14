Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sysco Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. 51,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,195,000 after buying an additional 67,948 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,720,000 after buying an additional 180,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,673,000 after buying an additional 181,212 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,284,000 after buying an additional 204,147 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.