Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Sysco Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. 51,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco
In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,195,000 after buying an additional 67,948 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,720,000 after buying an additional 180,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,673,000 after buying an additional 181,212 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,284,000 after buying an additional 204,147 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Read More
