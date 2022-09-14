System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.54. System1 shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 3,413 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SST shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
System1 Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SST. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in System1 during the second quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
About System1
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
