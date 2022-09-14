System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.54. System1 shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 3,413 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SST shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

System1 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

In other news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of System1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,962,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,672,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,725,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,085,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,672,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,725,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,522,875 shares of company stock worth $15,442,529 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SST. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in System1 during the second quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About System1

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

