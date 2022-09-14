T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.49. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the period. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

