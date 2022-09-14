TABANK Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TAB)

TABANK (TAB) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One TABANK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TABANK has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. TABANK has a total market cap of $675,908.67 and approximately $15,470.00 worth of TABANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000970 BTC.

About TABANK

TABANK (TAB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TABANK’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MollyCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency dedicated to the MDMA drug community. TAB uses Scrypt as an hashing algorithm and has a 60 second blocktime. “

