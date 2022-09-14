Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth about $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth about $322,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth about $436,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,719. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.