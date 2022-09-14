Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys 175,000 Shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTW)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTW – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USCTW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter worth $106,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter worth $103,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of USCTW stock remained flat at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in El Segundo, California.

