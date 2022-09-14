Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.00% of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEEX. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $17,134,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,464,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,998,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,000,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Games & Esports Experience Acquisition alerts:

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEEX remained flat at $10.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.73.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Profile

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.