Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys New Stake in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 243,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOAS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BOA Acquisition by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,138,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 910,771 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BOA Acquisition by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 271,337 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,635,000. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its stake in BOA Acquisition by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 456,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,179,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOAS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,528. BOA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that focus on technology businesses in the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

