Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 432,700 Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 432,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,500,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Innovative International Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,440. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

