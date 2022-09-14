Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New $321,000 Investment in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 754,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMLDW. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

EMLDW remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors. The company was formerly known as Emerald ESG Acquisition Corp. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp.

