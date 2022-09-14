Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes $148,000 Position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 57.3% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 509,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,376. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.