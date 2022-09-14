Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSW)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

DPCSW remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses its search on operating in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

