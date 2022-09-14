Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.08% of FTAC Hera Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HERA. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth $41,607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,870 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 7.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 133,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HERA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

