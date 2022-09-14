Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taitron Components Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TAIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. 5,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,660. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taitron Components Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

