Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $127.24. 18,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,210. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day moving average is $131.49.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

