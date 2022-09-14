Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.14% of Targa Resources worth $23,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,672,136,000 after buying an additional 196,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,751,000 after buying an additional 286,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.09%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

