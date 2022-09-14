TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.17% from the stock’s previous close.

TASK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

TaskUs Price Performance

NASDAQ TASK opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.70. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. TaskUs’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after buying an additional 43,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TaskUs by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,040,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,268,000 after purchasing an additional 734,156 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its stake in TaskUs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in TaskUs by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 194,517 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

