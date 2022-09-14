Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.17 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

