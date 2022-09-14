Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Stock Performance

TGEN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tecogen had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

