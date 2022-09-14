Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 344.7% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of THQ stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 148,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.