Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

Shares of TIKK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.70. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 4.54%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.