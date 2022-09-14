Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Templeton Global Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
