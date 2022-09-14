Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.64

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 41.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Teradata by 12.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.