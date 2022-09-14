TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %
TESS opened at $4.57 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 million, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.