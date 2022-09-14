TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

TESS opened at $4.57 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 million, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

About TESSCO Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

