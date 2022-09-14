The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

BDVSY stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.38.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It is involved in the online motor retailing and vehicle auctioneering activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement/change, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacturing, distribution, and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

