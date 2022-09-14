The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The Bidvest Group Stock Performance
BDVSY stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.38.
About The Bidvest Group
