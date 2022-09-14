The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Buckle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Buckle has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Buckle to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.
Buckle Stock Down 0.5 %
BKE opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Buckle has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
