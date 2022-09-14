The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Buckle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Buckle has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Buckle to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Buckle Stock Down 0.5 %

BKE opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Buckle has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Buckle by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after acquiring an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

