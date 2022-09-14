The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The China Fund Stock Performance

CHN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The China Fund has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The China Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,956,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The China Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The China Fund by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in The China Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.