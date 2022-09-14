The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE GCV opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 308,105 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

