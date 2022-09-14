The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.31. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
