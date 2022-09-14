The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.31. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 199,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 102,555 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,083,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 115,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

