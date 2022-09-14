The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years.
GRX stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.25.
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
