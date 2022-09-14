The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

GRX stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,153,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

