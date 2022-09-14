The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $9.95 Average PT from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Lion Electric by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its position in Lion Electric by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Lion Electric has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $712.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

