The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HYB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. 30,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,298. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $108,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

