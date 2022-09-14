The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE HYB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. 30,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,298. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th.
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
