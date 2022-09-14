The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) CMO Andrew J. Stiffelman Sells 2,873 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) CMO Andrew J. Stiffelman sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $20,139.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Shares of RGF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 2,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,187. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 82.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 166,416 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the first quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

