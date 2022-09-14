The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

