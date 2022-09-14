The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.3% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. 94,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,704,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

