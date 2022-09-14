TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TILT Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of TILT stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. TILT has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.47.
TILT Company Profile
