TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TILT Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TILT stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. TILT has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.47.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

