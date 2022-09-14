Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 65,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 93,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Timberline Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.
Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Timberline Resources
Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.
