Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Tio Tech A by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Tio Tech A by 2.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 382,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tio Tech A by 2.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the first quarter valued at $508,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TIOA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,344. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
