Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Up 1.1%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 8,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 147,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
Tiziana Life Sciences Trading Down 2.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.
