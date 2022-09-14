Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Up 1.1%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 8,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 147,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Tiziana Life Sciences Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.