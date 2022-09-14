TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.60 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.87 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.72.
TJX stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
