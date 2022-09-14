TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.60 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.87 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

