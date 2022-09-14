TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $235,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.