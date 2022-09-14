TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $235,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

