TokenSwap (TP) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

TokenSwap (TP) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One TokenSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenSwap has a market capitalization of $4,352.00 and approximately $23,119.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenSwap has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,246.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00065307 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075483 BTC.

TokenSwap is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenSwap is www.tokenswap.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

