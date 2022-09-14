Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 65.4% in August

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the August 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:TOELY traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.47. 622,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.60. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.66). Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Nomura cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

