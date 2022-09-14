TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in August

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
TomTom Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TMOAY remained flat at $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.
TomTom Company Profile
