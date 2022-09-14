TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a growth of 327.7% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.61. TOP Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

Institutional Trading of TOP Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of TOP Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

