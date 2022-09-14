TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.80

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 1909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TORM Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of -236.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TORM during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth about $162,000.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

