Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TYG traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 48,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,298. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $36.85.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
