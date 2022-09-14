Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYG traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 48,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,298. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 471.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

